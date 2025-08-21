Two Suspects Injured During Exchange Of Fire With Police
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Two motorcycle riders on Thursday sustained injuries near the Faqirabad area during an exchange of fire when a police officer started chasing them, the police said.
According to police, the suspects opened fire on the police team and attempted to flee towards Sanjwal Road.
The police found two suspects lying injured.
They were identified as Qalandar Badshah alias Shahid Afghani, son of Hazrat Ali, resident of Faqirabad, and Adeel Akhtar, son of Tariq Mehmood, resident of Pind Gondal, Taxila, district Rawalpindi, they added.
The injured suspects had been shifted to a nearby hospital, they said, adding that the police have launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing accomplices.
APP/rhn/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2025
Minister praises Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre in Lahore’s Tajpur over ser ..
Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course called on Dr Musadik Malik
FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes in flood-hit areas
The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the ..
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and u ..
Saudi Arabia launches new 'Nusuk Umrah' service to streamline visas, travel for ..
UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!
Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers
PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah
Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two suspects Injured during exchange of fire with police1 minute ago
-
147 held with contraband11 hours ago
-
Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course called on Dr Musadik Malik11 hours ago
-
FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes in flood-hit areas11 hours ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and ultrasonic technology ..11 hours ago
-
PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah11 hours ago
-
Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: Federal Minister fo ..12 hours ago
-
Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued12 hours ago
-
Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered11 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches monsoon tree plantation campaign ..11 hours ago
-
Attock celebrates success of 'Learn & Earn' program with certificate awards11 hours ago
-
King Charles expresses sympathy to PM Shehbaz following devastating monsoon floods11 hours ago