Two suspects Injured during exchange of fire with police

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Two motorcycle riders on Thursday sustained injuries near the Faqirabad area during an exchange of fire when a police officer started chasing them, the police said.

According to police, the suspects opened fire on the police team and attempted to flee towards Sanjwal Road.

The police found two suspects lying injured.

They were identified as Qalandar Badshah alias Shahid Afghani, son of Hazrat Ali, resident of Faqirabad, and Adeel Akhtar, son of Tariq Mehmood, resident of Pind Gondal, Taxila, district Rawalpindi, they added.

The injured suspects had been shifted to a nearby hospital, they said, adding that the police have launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing accomplices.

