Two suspects injured in alleged police encounter on Karachi Super Highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Two suspects were injured on Saturday in an alleged police encounter on the Karachi Super Highway.

According to the private news channel, during the alleged police encounter on Shahrah-e-Qaideen, two suspects were injured and arrested by the police.

According to the rescue officials, the passerby was injured by the firing of the accused. The rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported, and both the accused and the injured passerby were shifted to the Civil Hospital. The police recovered the weapons from the arrested and injured accused, registered a case, and started further investigation.