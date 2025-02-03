Two Suspects Injured In Encounter
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Two suspects were injured by the firing of their own accomplices during an encounter with
police, in the jurisdiction of Dera Din Panah police station, in the wee hours of Monday.
According to police, a police team headed by SHO Sajid Fayaz, was on a picket at Ehsanpur
river belt when four alleged robbers riding on two motorcycles opened fire at the police.
In retaliation, the police returned fire and as a result of which two suspects identified as
Saddam Godhi and Naukar Abbas Aun sustained injuries by the firing of their own accomplices.
The police recovered a Kalashnikov, a pistol, and a stolen motorcycle from the suspects
while their two accomplices managed to flee.
The injured dacoits were shifted to THQ Hospital Kot Addu for medical treatment.
A police were conducting raids for the arrest of fleeing suspects.
APP/shn
