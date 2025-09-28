Open Menu

Two Suspects Injured In Police Encounter In Charsadda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Two suspects were injured in an exchange of fire with police in the Prang area of Charsadda on Sunday.

According to private news channel, Police said that incident happened when armed men opened fire on a police party, but all personnel remained unhurt.

Police retaliated promptly, injuring the suspects identified as Saddam and Hasan.

Authorities said both were wanted in last week’s attack on police in which one officer was martyred and another injured.

