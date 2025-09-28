Two Suspects Injured In Police Encounter In Charsadda
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Two suspects were injured in an exchange of fire with police in the Prang area of Charsadda on Sunday.
According to private news channel, Police said that incident happened when armed men opened fire on a police party, but all personnel remained unhurt.
Police retaliated promptly, injuring the suspects identified as Saddam and Hasan.
Authorities said both were wanted in last week’s attack on police in which one officer was martyred and another injured.
Recent Stories
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award
India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two brothers shot dead over family dispute in Mardan4 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles passing of senior Journalist Imtiaz Mir4 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses confidence in bright future of Pakistan’s rice industry4 minutes ago
-
Two suspects injured in police encounter in Charsadda4 minutes ago
-
CM to launch green buses and mega development projects on Monday: Rana Sanaullah34 minutes ago
-
Over 2.4 mln girls vaccinated against HPV across Sindh, catch-up drive to continue till Oct 134 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses confidence in bright future of Pakistan’s rice industry34 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 15 injured in Mansehra van accident54 minutes ago
-
Six killed in car-bus collision near Head Islam54 minutes ago
-
Governor Mandokhail reaffirms commitment to public welfare, development54 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses confidence in bright future of Pakistan’s rice industry54 minutes ago
-
Kiryana Assocation office-bearers meet price control secretary1 hour ago