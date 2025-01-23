Two suspects involved in double murder case arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Two main suspects involved in double murder and blind murder have been arrested.

The accused had killed his own sister and brother-in-law.

SP Model Town Akhlaqullah Tarar said, in a press conference at his office here on Thursday,

that the two main accused involved in the double murder and blind murder have been arrested.

Kahna police traced the accused using modern technology and human intelligence and arrested

them.

The SP Model Town said that the accused, Faraz, was taken into custody from Dhulki village. The accused had killed his brother-in-law and sister in the name of honor.

The deceased Mahmood and the deceased Riffat had an arranged marriage two years ago.

He said that the accused ,Haris, involved in the blind murder was arrested from Rai Kalan, Kasur district. The accused had killed shopkeeper Syed Abid by shooting him in the head. The accused worked as an electrician and was fond of weapons. The accused killed him in the greed for a pistol lying in the shop and stole 7 pistols and bullets and fled. Seven 30-bore pistols and 400 bullets stolen from the accused have been recovered.

The accused have been handed over to the investigation for investigation.