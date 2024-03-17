Open Menu

Two Suspects Involved In Illegal Issuance Of Mobile Phone SIMs Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar have arrested two suspects involved in illegal issuance of mobile phone SIMs here on Sunday.

According to details, the FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar have conducted major operations against elements involved in illegal issuance of mobile phone SIMs. FIA authorities arrested two suspects in the raid, an official of the FIA said.

He said that the accused was arrested from Multan and Hasnain Ali and Zain Ali are among the arrested accused. The accused Wakeel Khan was arrested earlier in the said case, according to FIA authorities.

The accused were involved in illegal activation of mobile phone SIMs, the FIA authorities said.

Benazir, the accused, used to activate SIMs in the name of women under the guise of income support program, the FIA officials said. The accused chose different areas of Punjab instead of Peshawar for the activation of SIMs, the officials said.

The activation of SIMs done by the accused is also a violation of PTA rules, the officials said, adding that several illegally active mobile phone SIMs were recovered from the accused in the raid operation.

The accused was arrested and investigation was started, the FIA authorities said, adding, raids are being conducted to arrest other accused involved in such practice.

