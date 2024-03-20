Two Suspects Involved In Mobile Snatching Apprehended
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Two suspects involved in mobile snatching were apprehended by the police in the Cantt area, while the third ran away from the scene during firing with the police party.
Along with their arrest, seven stolen mobile phones and weapons were confiscated from their possession.
The incident unfolded when the police signaled the suspects to stop, prompting them to open fire. In the ensuing chaos, two of the suspects sustained injuries from the fire of their accomplice and were subsequently arrested.
The arrests took place following a confrontation with a police party.
However, the police party remained safe during the exchange of fire.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdullah Khan Afghani and Omar Shehzad.
Senior police officials rushed to the crime scene.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, lauded the efforts of the police team involved in the operation.
CPO Hamdani emphasized that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and property of citizens.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM announces zero tolerance against power thieves, tax evaders2 minutes ago
-
SC serves notice to Qasim Suri2 minutes ago
-
USAID, CPDI launch HumAhang project for promoting dialogue in society12 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly session summoned on March 2212 minutes ago
-
Renewal of Membership for HCSTSI to conclude on 31 March12 minutes ago
-
Minister assures targeted steps to resolve issues of universities22 minutes ago
-
24 years on, Chattisinghpora massacre victims still await justice22 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project22 minutes ago
-
No one to be allowed to indulge in profiteering, hoarding: Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt makes another reshuffle in bureaucracy22 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held, 3kg hashish recovered22 minutes ago
-
Neglected oral health can lead to facial deformities, say Dentists22 minutes ago