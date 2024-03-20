Two suspects involved in mobile snatching apprehended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Two suspects involved in mobile snatching were apprehended by the police in the Cantt area, while the third ran away from the scene during firing with the police party.

Along with their arrest, seven stolen mobile phones and weapons were confiscated from their possession.

The incident unfolded when the police signaled the suspects to stop, prompting them to open fire. In the ensuing chaos, two of the suspects sustained injuries from the fire of their accomplice and were subsequently arrested.

The arrests took place following a confrontation with a police party.

However, the police party remained safe during the exchange of fire.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdullah Khan Afghani and Omar Shehzad.

Senior police officials rushed to the crime scene.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, lauded the efforts of the police team involved in the operation.

CPO Hamdani emphasized that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and property of citizens.