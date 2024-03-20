Open Menu

Two Suspects Involved In Mobile Snatching Apprehended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Two suspects involved in mobile snatching apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Two suspects involved in mobile snatching were apprehended by the police in the Cantt area, while the third ran away from the scene during firing with the police party.

Along with their arrest, seven stolen mobile phones and weapons were confiscated from their possession.

The incident unfolded when the police signaled the suspects to stop, prompting them to open fire. In the ensuing chaos, two of the suspects sustained injuries from the fire of their accomplice and were subsequently arrested.

The arrests took place following a confrontation with a police party.

However, the police party remained safe during the exchange of fire.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdullah Khan Afghani and Omar Shehzad.

Senior police officials rushed to the crime scene.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, lauded the efforts of the police team involved in the operation.

CPO Hamdani emphasized that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Related Topics

Firing Afghanistan Fire Police Exchange Mobile From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

1 hour ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

2 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

3 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

4 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

4 hours ago
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

5 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan