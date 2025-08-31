Open Menu

Two Suspects Killed By Firing Of Accomplices

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Two suspects killed by firing of accomplices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Two suspects were killed by allegedly firing of their accomplices when the Crime Control Department (CCD) team was taking them for an identification process.

The CCD police sources told APP that the suspects include Ghulam Mustafa and Asim Shafiq, who were in custody of Kotwali CCD.

The CCD team was taking the suspects with them to identify their accomplices, when the party came under attack by alleged crimins during which the suspects' accomplices opened fire on the police, both robbers were killed by their own accomplices' fire.

According to sources, the alleged encounter took place with the CCD police station, the suspects killed have previous records who were involved in serious incidents including robbery, banditry and other heinous crimes.

