Two Suspects Killed By Firing Of Accomplices
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Two suspects were killed by allegedly firing of their accomplices when the Crime Control Department (CCD) team was taking them for an identification process.
The CCD police sources told APP that the suspects include Ghulam Mustafa and Asim Shafiq, who were in custody of Kotwali CCD.
The CCD team was taking the suspects with them to identify their accomplices, when the party came under attack by alleged crimins during which the suspects' accomplices opened fire on the police, both robbers were killed by their own accomplices' fire.
According to sources, the alleged encounter took place with the CCD police station, the suspects killed have previous records who were involved in serious incidents including robbery, banditry and other heinous crimes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP, CTO Hamza launch zero-tolerance drive on showroom parking in Capital5 minutes ago
-
Two suspects killed by firing of accomplices5 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for stealing electricity in New Town area15 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq pledges priority resolution of police officers’ grievances15 minutes ago
-
Rohri's dilapidated Masan road gets facelift15 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra pays surprise visit to police facilitation center15 minutes ago
-
UN delegation visits flood-hit areas25 minutes ago
-
Flood: 45 schools in Lahore to remain closed25 minutes ago
-
PSCA obtains ISO 27001 certification25 minutes ago
-
37,000 liters of adulterated milk destroyed25 minutes ago
-
DC actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims35 minutes ago
-
Severe flooding in rivers, rains trigger mass evacuations35 minutes ago