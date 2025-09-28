Open Menu

Two Suspects Killed In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Two suspects killed in encounter

BURRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Two suspects were gunned down by their own accomplices during

an encounter with police in the wee hours here on Sunday.

According to police, the suspects were fleeing after committing a

robbery when on information, police chased them near Chak 429/EB,

in the jurisdiction of Sheikh Fazil police station.

Seeing police,

the outlaws opened fire at police van, prompting police to retaliate.

During the shootout, two suspects identified as Amjad and Arshad,

residents of Chak 517/EB received bullet injuries by the firing of

their own accomplices and died on the spot. The bodies were

shifted to the THQ hospital for autopsy. The killed suspects were

reportedly bothers.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspects.

APP/aaj

Recent Stories

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

19 minutes ago
 UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United N ..

UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

10 hours ago
 IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for ..

IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century

13 hours ago
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

15 hours ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

16 hours ago
 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

18 hours ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

18 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan