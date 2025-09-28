Two suspects killed in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BURRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Two suspects were gunned down by their own accomplices during

an encounter with police in the wee hours here on Sunday.

According to police, the suspects were fleeing after committing a

robbery when on information, police chased them near Chak 429/EB,

in the jurisdiction of Sheikh Fazil police station.

Seeing police,

the outlaws opened fire at police van, prompting police to retaliate.

During the shootout, two suspects identified as Amjad and Arshad,

residents of Chak 517/EB received bullet injuries by the firing of

their own accomplices and died on the spot. The bodies were

shifted to the THQ hospital for autopsy. The killed suspects were

reportedly bothers.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspects.

APP/aaj