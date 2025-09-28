Two Suspects Killed In Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 12:40 PM
BURRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Two suspects were gunned down by their own accomplices during
an encounter with police in the wee hours here on Sunday.
According to police, the suspects were fleeing after committing a
robbery when on information, police chased them near Chak 429/EB,
in the jurisdiction of Sheikh Fazil police station.
Seeing police,
the outlaws opened fire at police van, prompting police to retaliate.
During the shootout, two suspects identified as Amjad and Arshad,
residents of Chak 517/EB received bullet injuries by the firing of
their own accomplices and died on the spot. The bodies were
shifted to the THQ hospital for autopsy. The killed suspects were
reportedly bothers.
Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspects.
APP/aaj
Recent Stories
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug supplier gets 10 years imprisonment9 minutes ago
-
Peshawar rally reflects public backlash; shoes and bottles shown to Ali Amin, exposing PTI’s decli ..9 minutes ago
-
Two suspects killed in encounter9 minutes ago
-
IFA seizes 6,000 ltrs of fake milk, seals unit9 minutes ago
-
AIOU scientist earns global acclaim19 minutes ago
-
CM expresses best wishes for Shaheens on Pak-India final39 minutes ago
-
PM pledges commitment to citizens’ right to information59 minutes ago
-
DI Khan Police crack down on drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders; 28 arrested2 hours ago
-
Petition withdrawn against Governor Tessori13 hours ago
-
Sindh CM grieves over loss of lives in fire incident in defence13 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah13 hours ago
-
Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan reverts to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital13 hours ago