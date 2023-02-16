Two suspects killed in encounter: Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Two suspected assailants were shot dead in an alleged encounter with Islamabad Police here on Thursday in Sector D-12.

In a statement, police said that two unidentified bikers opened fire at policemen deployed at a police picket in sector D-12, in response, the police team retaliated and shot dead both the suspects.

The police officials deputed at the checkpost remained safe due to strictly adopted precautions and vigilance, the statement added. The assailants injured were taken to a hospital but they could not survive.

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad Police have erected special pickets in different areas after recent incidents of terrorism, and to ensure security of the citizens.