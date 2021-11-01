Two suspects killed, two cops injured in shootout

Two suspects were killed while two constables sustained bullet injuries in a shootout that took place in the jurisdiction of A-division police station here

OKARA, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Two suspects were killed while two constables sustained bullet injuries in a shootout that took place in the jurisdiction of A-division police station here.

Police said on Monday that four suspects were fleeing after looting a citizen when on information, a police team chased the outlaws.

Seeing police, the bandits opened fire, injuring two constables- Wasim and Suhail on the spot.

In a retaliatory firing, two robbers who have yet to be identified received critical bullet wounds and died on the spot while their two accomplices managed to escape.

The police seized a motorcycle, a klashnikov and illegal weapons from the site of encounter.

The injured cops have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Police were investigating.