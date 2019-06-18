UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Of Child Abuse Held In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:18 PM

Two suspects of child abuse held in Islamabad

Islamabad Tarnol police has arrested two suspects involved in child abuse case and got their physical remand from the relevant court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police has arrested two suspects involved in child abuse case and got their physical remand from the relevant court.

According to police, father of a child lodged the complaint with Tarnol police station that his son was allegedly molested by two persons Umer Tariq and Shahid Mehmud.

Following this report, Tarnol police immediately registered First Information Report (FIR) and arrested the alleged persons involved in it.

Both accused have been produced before the court which granted their physical remand. Further investigation was underway by the team headed by SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Saddar FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launche ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to take Rs$918 million loan from World Ba ..

9 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers’ bail petitions rejected

15 minutes ago

Moscow Understands Why Iran Is Forced to Consider ..

1 minute ago

Kabaddi training camp begins in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

England captain Morgan bats against Afghanistan

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.