Two suspects of child abuse held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police has arrested two suspects involved in child abuse case and got their physical remand from the relevant court.

According to police, father of a child lodged the complaint with Tarnol police station that his son was allegedly molested by two persons Umer Tariq and Shahid Mehmud.

Following this report, Tarnol police immediately registered First Information Report (FIR) and arrested the alleged persons involved in it.

Both accused have been produced before the court which granted their physical remand. Further investigation was underway by the team headed by SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal.