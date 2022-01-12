UrduPoint.com

Two Suspects Of Firing On PML-N MPA Held

January 12, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :CIA police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two persons involved in firing on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin.

Following the firing incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Inspector General police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan took the case under their supervision.

The CCPO Lahore and DIG investigation had formed sixteen teams to trace out the accused and arrest them.

Moreover, the CIA police conducted search operation at ten different localities during last night and arrested two accused from Shahdara.

The accused would be presented for identification parade before the court on Thursday.

The police have also arrested two facilitators namely Fakhar-e-Alam and Sajid involved in providing weapons to the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin received two bullets in the abdomen andone in the leg by unidentified persons on December 30. The incident occurred on Mohni Road, Lahore.

