UrduPoint.com

Two Suspects Of Murder Case Held

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Two suspects of murder case held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :City Jaranwala police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two suspects involved in abduction cum murder case of a youth.

Iftikhar (13) s/o Shehbaz, resident of Chak 240-GB had gone missing two months ago and his parents searched him here and there but in vain. They reported the matter to City Jaranwala police which after registering an FIR 930/21 started investigation on scientific lines and formed a special team, under the supervision of DSP Jaranwala Jamshaid Iqbal Chishti.

On suspicion, the police took two youth of the same locality identified as Ahmad and Sultan into custody and started investigation. During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they had killed Iftikhar after committing unnatural offense with him and later buried his body in nearby fields.

On their lead, the police recovered the remains of youth and dispatched it to mortuaryof Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Jaranwala for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Same Lead Jaranwala Sunday FIR

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first ag ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Bangaldesh

2 minutes ago
 ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy ..

ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy sign MoU

11 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

1 hour ago
 &#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

1 hour ago
 President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador crede ..

President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador credentials

2 hours ago
 Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 20 ..

Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 2026

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.