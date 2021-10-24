Two suspects of murder case held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :City Jaranwala police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two suspects involved in abduction cum murder case of a youth.

Iftikhar (13) s/o Shehbaz, resident of Chak 240-GB had gone missing two months ago and his parents searched him here and there but in vain. They reported the matter to City Jaranwala police which after registering an FIR 930/21 started investigation on scientific lines and formed a special team, under the supervision of DSP Jaranwala Jamshaid Iqbal Chishti.

On suspicion, the police took two youth of the same locality identified as Ahmad and Sultan into custody and started investigation. During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they had killed Iftikhar after committing unnatural offense with him and later buried his body in nearby fields.

On their lead, the police recovered the remains of youth and dispatched it to mortuaryof Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Jaranwala for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.