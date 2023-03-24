UrduPoint.com

Two Suspects Outlaws Arrested In Injured Condition In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 10:22 PM

The Hyderabad police arrested 2 suspects in injured condition after an encounter in Fire Brigade Colony in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested 2 suspects in injured condition after an encounter in Fire Brigade Colony in Latifabad.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the police spotted some suspects during patrolling in the colony and asked them to stop. But the 4 suspects, riding two motorbikes, opened fire on the police while trying to escape.

He told that in the exchange of fire Altaf Solangi alias Aftab and Saleem Rajput sustained gunshot injuries and were arrested but their two accomplices managed to escape.

The spokesman claimed that the arrested suspects were part of a gang of robbers which allegedly committed robberies in at least four areas of Latifabad recently.

The injured suspects were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery. They sustained gunshots in their legs.

