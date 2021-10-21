UrduPoint.com

Two Suspects Outlaws Held After Encounter

The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 suspected outlaws in injured condition after an exchange of fire

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that the encounter took place in Hashmi colony area between the SITE police and 2 suspects riding on a motorbike.

He added that both the suspects received gunshot injuries in their legs and were later arrested.

The police shifted the injured to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgeries.

The spokesman claimed that Hyderabad police had traced their criminal record in many cities including at least 5 FIRs lodged against them in Punjab besides 7 others in Hyderabad.

He identified the suspects as Ahmed Raza Siyal and Dil Sher, both of whom belong to Rahimyar Khan district in Punjab.

The spokesman said the motorbike recovered from the suspects was stolen on October 17 from Dadan Shah colony area in the limits of Market police station.

He added that they allegedly looted Rs700,000 cash in a robbery on September 7, Rs900,000 cash in another robbery on September 30 and Rs132,000 cash in a third robbery recently.

