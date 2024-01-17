Two suspects shot dead in police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad police shot dead 2 suspected outlaws in the jurisdiction of the Qasimabad police station near the embankment of the river Indus.

The police spokesman informed that the encounter happened in the wee hours here on Tuesday.

He identified the slain suspects as Huzoor Bux Brohi and Naseer Lakho, alleging that both of them were associated with a gang of robbers.

The dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

A police official, who requested anonymity, claimed that the suspects were involved in a recent motorbike snatching during which a student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Hasnain Samo, was shot dead.

Lakho was booked in 5 FIRs of different crimes in Karachi, Bhirya City and Tharu Shah and Brohi in 6 FIRs in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.

Samo was hit by a bullet through the window of his residence in Aamil Colony area in Heerabad when suspected snatchers fired gunshots in the air from the street.

