Two Suspects Shot Dead In Police Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad police shot dead 2 suspected outlaws in the jurisdiction of the Qasimabad police station near the embankment of the river Indus.
The police spokesman informed that the encounter happened in the wee hours here on Tuesday.
He identified the slain suspects as Huzoor Bux Brohi and Naseer Lakho, alleging that both of them were associated with a gang of robbers.
The dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.
A police official, who requested anonymity, claimed that the suspects were involved in a recent motorbike snatching during which a student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Hasnain Samo, was shot dead.
Lakho was booked in 5 FIRs of different crimes in Karachi, Bhirya City and Tharu Shah and Brohi in 6 FIRs in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.
Samo was hit by a bullet through the window of his residence in Aamil Colony area in Heerabad when suspected snatchers fired gunshots in the air from the street.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Iran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Iran1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defence cooperation7 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at Tank8 minutes ago
-
Airspace Violation: Pakistan decides to recall ambassador from Iran, suspend all high level visits8 minutes ago
-
3-member dacoits gang busted18 minutes ago
-
Defence minister highlights defence cooperation scope with Jordanian envoy18 minutes ago
-
Scores of masses register for 4th edition of Islamabad Marathon28 minutes ago
-
AJK President rejects India’s objection over British HC’s visit to AJK28 minutes ago
-
DRO for strict implementation on election code of conduct28 minutes ago
-
Election Quiz Contest announced for young voters38 minutes ago
-
JUI-F leader highlights women’s role in elections38 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to overcome loadshedding: Pesco’ official48 minutes ago