Two Sustained Injuries To Escape Arrest On Lockdown Violation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two sustained injuries to escape arrest on lockdown violation

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Two youngsters sustained severe injuries when they jumped down from second floor of a business centre when police raided while taking action of violation of lockdown.

A police spokesman said a police team raided at a Snooker Club, situated as second floor of a business centre at Yaqubabad area in which result two youngsters in fit of frustration, jumped down and sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted both the injured namely Sadaqat Ali and Deewal Masihto Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where doctors said their legs were fractured in the mishap.

Police have registered a case against owner of the Snooker Club and started investigation.

