Two Swindlers Arrested In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:22 PM

Two swindlers arrested in Faisalabad

The police have arrested two swindlers on charge of getting private information from people under the guise of Ehsas program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : The police have arrested two swindlers on charge of getting private information from people under the guise of Ehsas program.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool was on routine visit in Chak No.

243-RB where he witnessed some persons who dubbed them employees of Tiger Force and were busy in getting private information from the people under the pretext of Ehsas Program.

When AC interrogated them, they could no reply satisfactorily. Therefore, the AC Sadar caught two accused including Amanat Ali resident of Chak No.543-GB Mangawala and Muhammad Amjad resident of Chak No.28-JB while their accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

