Two swindlers arrested in police uniform in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Rail Bazaar police arrested two swindlers in police uniform while extorting money from the shopkeepers.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that police received complaint that two police officials were demanding money from some shopkeepers under the guise of their checking.

On this complaint, a police team headed by ASI Amir Lodhi reached the spot and nabbed two swindlers including Muzammal Shah r/o Rachna Town-III,Sitiana road and Sajjad Ahmad resident of Tariqabad.

Both accused were in police uniforms and using wireless set to deceive the people and extorting money.

Further investigation was underway.