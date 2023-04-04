Close
Two Swindlers Held At Free Flour Distribution Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Two swindlers held at free flour distribution centre

District administration have arrested two swindlers from Post Graduate College free flour distribution point involved in getting flour by cheating citizens on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration have arrested two swindlers from Post Graduate College free flour distribution point involved in getting flour by cheating citizens on Tuesday.

Taking action on the complaints of the citizens, the district administration along with police team arrested two swindlers from the free distribution point. The arrested swindlers were involved in getting flour bags from citizens by cheating them. Further legal action has been started against them, police sources said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu along with District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq visited different free flour distribution points at Khanewal and Kabirwala to review the process of flour distribution.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Waseem Hamid Sandhu said that all possible measures were being taken to prevent swindling at flour distribution points. He said that free flour would be given to citizens having original national identity cards. He said that more than 7500 flour bags have been distributed across the district so far while distribution was continued on daily basis adding that good quality of food was also being ensured.

DPO Rana Omer Farooq said that strict action was being taken against swindlers adding that FIRs were being registered against them. He said that police have ensured foolproof security arrangements at free flour distribution points to prevent any untoward incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

