Two Teachers Booked Over Fake Degrees In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:05 PM

Two teachers booked over fake degrees in Faisalabad

Anti-corruption establishment registered cases against two female school teachers on the charges of fake documents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) -: Anti-corruption establishment registered cases against two female school teachers on the charges of fake documents.

ACE spokesman said here on Tuesday that deputy district education officer Razia Tabassum submitted a complaint that a female SESE teacher Sumaira Kausar of Government Community Elementary School chak 8-JB has fake BA degree which was falsely verified by former deputy district education officer Women Naila Rohi.

On the basis of this fake degree, Sumaira Kausar got employment in education department and received Rs.1.8 million to date in the form of salaries .

Similarly, school teacher Sana Riaz of Government Girls School chak 95-GB filed a fake transfer letter and got Rs 1.66 million from national kitty in shape of salaries.

During initial inquiries,these allegations were proved to be true.

ACE registered cases and further investigation was underway.

