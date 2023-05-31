UrduPoint.com

Two Teachers Involved In Torching Toll Plaza Suspended

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Two school teachers from Malakand district were suspended from service on Wednesday for their participation in the violent riots of 9th May.

According to the education Department Malakand, the teachers were involved in setting the Chakdara Expressway Toll Plaza on fire.

The department said both the teachers were identified through CCTV footage of different areas.

District Education Officer Madrar Ullah on Wednesday issued letters of suspension to both the teachers. One of the teachers is from Totakan area while the other belongs to Dargai area of Malakand.

