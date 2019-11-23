UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Teams Constituted To Investigate Laraib Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:13 PM

Two teams constituted to investigate Laraib murder case

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had constituted two investigation teams to probe the Laraib murder case and submit their findings and reports within a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had constituted two investigation teams to probe the Laraib murder case and submit their findings and reports within a week.

The officer of security agency, Laraib, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was sitting in the public park in the area of sector G-10 two days ago.

A female eye witness Alina sitting with Laraib at the time of incident recorded her statement with the police on Saturday about the killing. Alina, who is an executive in a private airline and a resident of Sector G-9/1, was arrested by police and she told that they were sitting in the park when two young men arrived and tried to rob them.

During their attempt, she said they opened fire and one of the bullet hit Laraib in the head, and he died on the spot.

A First Information Report was filed at the Karachi Company police station by Laraib's brother, Mohammad Zohaib, following the murder.

Laraib's body was shifted to PIMS for autopsy before it was handed over to relatives of the deceased.

According to police sources, one team would be headed by SP (Investigation) while SP (Saddar) would lead the other. The teams had collected evidence from the crime scene to proceed further in the case.

Related Topics

Karachi Dead Murder Fire Police Police Station Company Died Young Lead Saddar From

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects US diplomat's allegations against ..

1 minute ago

Sharifs family of absconders, criminals: Faisal Va ..

1 minute ago

Govt not worried about foreign funding case : Faru ..

3 minutes ago

China defector to Australia is 'unemployed' fugiti ..

3 minutes ago

Canada beat Russia to reach first Davis Cup final

3 minutes ago

Diplomatic Missions Hold Charity Event in Syria's ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.