Two teams constituted to investigate Laraib murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had constituted two investigation teams to probe the Laraib murder case and submit their findings and reports within a week.

The officer of security agency, Laraib, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was sitting in the public park in the area of sector G-10 two days ago.

A female eye witness Alina sitting with Laraib at the time of incident recorded her statement with the police on Saturday about the killing. Alina, who is an executive in a private airline and a resident of Sector G-9/1, was arrested by police and she told that they were sitting in the park when two young men arrived and tried to rob them.

During their attempt, she said they opened fire and one of the bullet hit Laraib in the head, and he died on the spot.

A First Information Report was filed at the Karachi Company police station by Laraib's brother, Mohammad Zohaib, following the murder.

Laraib's body was shifted to PIMS for autopsy before it was handed over to relatives of the deceased.

According to police sources, one team would be headed by SP (Investigation) while SP (Saddar) would lead the other. The teams had collected evidence from the crime scene to proceed further in the case.