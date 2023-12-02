Open Menu

Two Teenage Abducted Girls Recovered From Lahore, Abductors Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Two teenage abducted girls recovered from Lahore, abductors held

Hassanabdal Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered two teenage girls- students of local seminary and arrested two suspected abductors

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Hassanabdal Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered two teenage girls- students of local seminary and arrested two suspected abductors.

According to police sources, Riasat, a resident of Bhoigar village, applied to the police stating that his daughter and her niece are students at the nearby seminary.

He continued by saying that a few days prior, after attending their lesson at the seminary, they were kidnapped on their way home.

According to a police spokesman, the girls were recovered and the abductors, Hammad Ali and Majid Hassan, residents of Lahore, were apprehended by police using both human and digital intelligence.

