Two Teenage Abducted Girls Recovered From Lahore, Abductors Held
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 09:16 PM
Hassanabdal Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered two teenage girls- students of local seminary and arrested two suspected abductors
According to police sources, Riasat, a resident of Bhoigar village, applied to the police stating that his daughter and her niece are students at the nearby seminary.
He continued by saying that a few days prior, after attending their lesson at the seminary, they were kidnapped on their way home.
According to a police spokesman, the girls were recovered and the abductors, Hammad Ali and Majid Hassan, residents of Lahore, were apprehended by police using both human and digital intelligence.
