Two teenage girls abducted

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Two teen age girls were abducted in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Friday.

Sobia Bibi has reported to Police that Muhammad Haseeb along with his companions stormed to his house and on gunpoint snatched cash, gold ornaments worth Rs one million and abducted her teenage daughter and niece and fled away.

Wah Saddar Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched further investigation.