Two teenage girls among three abducted in Taxila

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :In a series of distressing incidents in Taxila and Wah Cantt, three individuals, including two teenage girls, were abducted on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the first incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station, where a 20-year-old man named Muhammad Usama was reported missing by his father, Khalil Ur Rehman. Usama had stepped out for some errands when an unknown person abducted him, leaving his family in anguish.

In the second incident, Khalid Mehmood approached the police, reporting that his 15-year-old daughter had been abducted by unidentified persons.

Similarly, in a separate case, Muhammad Shabbir informed the police that his 17-year-old daughter had also fallen victim to an abduction by an unknown individual.

The police have registered separate cases for each abduction and initiated a rigorous investigation to trace the whereabouts of the missing individuals and apprehend the culprits responsible for these distressing acts.