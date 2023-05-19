Two teenage killed, other injured in van-motorcycle collusion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Two teenage boys were killed while another injured critically when a speedy passenger van knocked their motorcycle on Rawalpindi road near village Jaffar in Fatehjang town of Attock on Friday.

Police and hospital sources, while quoting eyewitnesses have said that 15 years old Zain Akhter along with his classmates 14 years old Muhammad Asim, Safi Ullah were going back to their home after appearing in the 9th-grade examination at their school in Jaffar village.

When a speedy passenger when recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked them, as a result, Zain and Asim died on the spot while Safi was shifted to THQ Hospital Fatehjang.

Police registered a case against the van driver and launched further investigation.