Two teenager die in road accident in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : Two teenager motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Mian Chowk Bagarian Green Town area here on Friday.

Police said that the ill-fated youngsters -- Ali Haider (15) and Usman (14) -- residents of Green Town area, were on their way when a Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) vehicle hit them to death.

Their bodies were removed to the dead house by an Edhi ambulance.

Police have started investigation.