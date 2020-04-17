Two Teenager Die In Road Accident In Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : Two teenager motorcyclists were killed in a road accident at Mian Chowk Bagarian Green Town area here on Friday.
Police said that the ill-fated youngsters -- Ali Haider (15) and Usman (14) -- residents of Green Town area, were on their way when a Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) vehicle hit them to death.
Their bodies were removed to the dead house by an Edhi ambulance.
Police have started investigation.