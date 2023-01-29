Two teenagers commit suicide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Two teenage boys committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in separate incidents in the provincial capital on Sunday.

Police said 18-year-old Salman, who was a resident of Green Town, consumed poisonous pills and died.

Family sources said the boy was upset over financial situation of his parents and his being unable to get a job.

In another incident, 18-year-old Rehman of Farrukhabad, Shahdara, also took his life by consuming poisonous substance. The family told the police that Rehman was upset over his unemployment.

The bodies were shifted to the city morgue by the police.