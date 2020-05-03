Two teenagers die in separate accidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Two teenagers namely Munawar Rajput and Shahzeb Jan died in separate accidents here on Sunday.

According to details, a young man Munawar Rajput was riding a motorbike. A recklessly driven rickshaw hit him in Tando Jam area.

As a result he got critical injuries.

He was shifted to the local hospital where he died.

In another incident 17 years old Shahzeb Jan drowned while swimming in the Phuleli canal.

The local divers pulled out the body and shifted it to Liaquat University Hospital.

Police have registered separate cases.