SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Two teenagers are feared to have drowned in Upper Chenab Canal, Khambran-wala, tehsil Sambrial, here on Monday.

According to the Rescue spokesperson, 18-year-old Fahad and 15-year-old Rahat were feared to have drowned in the canal while bathing there in a bid to beat the scorching heat.

Rescue-1122 divers launched a search operation to find the bodies.