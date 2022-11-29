Two teens die, another injured in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Two teenagers died and another was injured critically when their motorcycle collided with a mini-truck at a flyover near Aziz Hotel on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the accident occurred when three teenagers were passing through the Yusuf Raza Gilani flyover today.

They informed the dead were identified as M. Ali (16) and M. Tayyib (15) while Zain Ali received critical injuries.

The rescuers shifted the bodies and injured to Nishtar Hpspital.