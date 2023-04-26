Two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists arrested in Karachi

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged terrorists affiliated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged terrorists affiliated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Arrested accused were involved in killings and extortion, according to spokesman for SIU.

They were identified as Muhammad Kamal Khan and Abdul Qadir. The accused have confessed their involvement in killings and extortion collection on the orders of TTP leadership in Afghanistan.

The arrested accused demanded extortion for TTP from a trader in Saddar area, a case of which was registered at Preedy police station and under investigation at SIU.

This year, the accused killed Qayyum Goshtwaley along with their other accomplices in Banaras for non-payment of extortion.

The case of incident was registered at Pirabad police station.

In 2022, the accused killed Saeed Ahmed, a citizen of Afghan origin, in Gulshan-e-Maymar area on the suspicion of spying TTP for a foreign agency. The TTP leadership in Afghanistan paid them Rs. 2 million for the murder. Case of the murder was registered at Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Apart from these, they have also demanded extortion from Darwesh Beef Center and a paint shop in the Banaras area.

The concerned police stations were informed about the arrest of the terrorists and further investigations were underway.