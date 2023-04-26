UrduPoint.com

Two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Terrorists Arrested In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists arrested in Karachi

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged terrorists affiliated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged terrorists affiliated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Arrested accused were involved in killings and extortion, according to spokesman for SIU.

They were identified as Muhammad Kamal Khan and Abdul Qadir. The accused have confessed their involvement in killings and extortion collection on the orders of TTP leadership in Afghanistan.

The arrested accused demanded extortion for TTP from a trader in Saddar area, a case of which was registered at Preedy police station and under investigation at SIU.

This year, the accused killed Qayyum Goshtwaley along with their other accomplices in Banaras for non-payment of extortion.

The case of incident was registered at Pirabad police station.

In 2022, the accused killed Saeed Ahmed, a citizen of Afghan origin, in Gulshan-e-Maymar area on the suspicion of spying TTP for a foreign agency. The TTP leadership in Afghanistan paid them Rs. 2 million for the murder. Case of the murder was registered at Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Apart from these, they have also demanded extortion from Darwesh Beef Center and a paint shop in the Banaras area.

The concerned police stations were informed about the arrest of the terrorists and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Murder Afghanistan Police Police Station CIA Saddar From Million

Recent Stories

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isola ..

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isolated heavy falls on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between ..

Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between Consul in Svalbard, Secret Se ..

2 minutes ago
 Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in ..

Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in KP, GB, Pothohar & Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops

3 minutes ago
 BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

12 minutes ago
 Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK duri ..

Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK during April 26 to May 05

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.