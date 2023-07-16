Two tenant act violators held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested two tenant act violators during a search operation launched on the premises of City Shujabadi police station and suburban areas, police officials said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Imambargah Hussainia, Imambargah Imamia, Muhallah Khawajgaan, Multan Gate and other areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted 55 houses and other buildings and make bio-metric identification of 23 people.

The teams arrested two persons over violations of the tenant act during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the tenant act violators. The police sources said that search operations were being conducted at the routes of mourning processions and majalis points in order to ensure foolproof security arrangements and to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram.