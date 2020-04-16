Two terrorists among four killed in shootout, hand grenade attack in Swat, Waziristan districts

At least four people were killed including two terrorists and three injured in two different incidents of shootout between police and terrorists and hand grenade attack in Swat and South Waziristan districts on Thursday, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed including two terrorists and three injured in two different incidents of shootout between police and terrorists and hand grenade attack in Swat and South Waziristan districts on Thursday, police said.

The Counter Terrorism Department of KP police in a shootout shot dead two terrorists in Swat district. The CTD troops challenged the terrorists while entering Swat district from Dir district and after a fierce gun battle two terrorists were mowed down.

The police have seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

In other incident two Afghan nationals were killed and three injured in hand grenade attack in tribal district South Waziristan.

The official sources informed that an Afghan national threw hand grenade at the house of his real brother with whom he had developed some differences over domestic matters.

The injured were shifted to headquarters hospital Wana and admitted.