UrduPoint.com

Two Terrorists Arrested From Swat: IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Two terrorists arrested from Swat: IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Police in Swat on Monday arrested two terrorists associated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Swat.

Addressing a press conference KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayyat Khan said the police have arrested two TTP terrorists named Asmatullah and Rafiullah aka Jawad from Swat. He said every year attempts from a 'neighboring country' are made to disturb law and order in Swat.

Giving details about the arrest of two TTP operatives, the KP IG said police launched an operation on information about the presence of terrorists on May 23 in Buner.

He said in an attack by the terrorists a citizen was martyred while a jawan of Elite Force named Waqar Khan had sustained wounds.

He said the terrorists' group was active in Charbagh and Manglaore areas of the Swat district.

The terrorists' facilitator, Asmatullah was involved in providing safe passage to the TTP operatives. The terrorist named Rafiullah along with his family had moved to Afghanistan in 2012 and returned to Pakistan, last year, after the formation of TTP Swat group.

He said both the terrorists have been arrested in an intelligence based operation and further investigation from them was underway to arrest their accomplices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Law And Order Buner Charbagh May Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen bilateral ties

20 minutes ago
 World Environment Day being observed today

World Environment Day being observed today

26 minutes ago
 President receives written message from President ..

President receives written message from President of Cyprus on bilateral ties

41 minutes ago
 UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research ..

UAEU&#039;s Emirates Centre for Mobility Research becomes first member of Intern ..

41 minutes ago
 Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with cr ..

Shenzhou-15 mission concludes successfully with crew&#039;s safe return to Earth

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members& ..

Dubai Chamber registers 17.3% increase in members&#039; export value, re-exports ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.