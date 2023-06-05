Two terrorists arrested from Swat: IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Police in Swat on Monday arrested two terrorists associated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Swat.

Addressing a press conference KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayyat Khan said the police have arrested two TTP terrorists named Asmatullah and Rafiullah aka Jawad from Swat. He said every year attempts from a 'neighboring country' are made to disturb law and order in Swat.

Giving details about the arrest of two TTP operatives, the KP IG said police launched an operation on information about the presence of terrorists on May 23 in Buner.

He said in an attack by the terrorists a citizen was martyred while a jawan of Elite Force named Waqar Khan had sustained wounds.

He said the terrorists' group was active in Charbagh and Manglaore areas of the Swat district.

The terrorists' facilitator, Asmatullah was involved in providing safe passage to the TTP operatives. The terrorist named Rafiullah along with his family had moved to Afghanistan in 2012 and returned to Pakistan, last year, after the formation of TTP Swat group.

He said both the terrorists have been arrested in an intelligence based operation and further investigation from them was underway to arrest their accomplices.