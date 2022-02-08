Two terrorists arrested in Vehari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Vehari, during an intelligence-based operation, arrested two members of a proscribed organisation and recovered explosives, arms and ammunition from them.

A spokesman for the CTD said on Tuesday that a CTD Vehari team arrested Muhammad Asif Nadeem and Muhammad Nawaz of the ISIS (Daesh) from Railway Lines area near Sabzi Mandi. The terrorists were planning to attack various installations and worship places.

The CTD recovered a hand-grenade, pistol of 30 bore, a rifle with eight bullets, pamphlets and flags of the proscribed organisation.

A case under sections of 11F(2), 11G(2), 7ATA, 4/5 ESA, 13(2a)20/65 AO was registered against the accused in the CTD Multan police station.