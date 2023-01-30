Two terrorists blew themselves up in exchange of fire with police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :At least two terrorists wearing explosive vests blew themselves up in exchange of fire with the police in the Hund area of district Swabi.

According to district police spokesman, the police acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Hund area - a picnic point adjacent to the Indus River, conducted a raid on identified location.

The terrorists started firing at the police team as they approached near them. The police team retaliated and trapped them however both the terrorists blew themselves up after they found no way to escape.

A policeman sustained bullet wounds in exchange of fire, however, his condition was stable.