Two terrorists blown themselves up near Ghotki; says SSP

(@FahadShabbir)

SSP Ghotki Azhar Mughul said that two suspects had fired at the police when they tried to stop them on the Langho Road, adding the police retaliated when the terrorists attacked them with hand grenades

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :SSP Ghotki Azhar Mughul said that two suspects had fired at the police when they tried to stop them on the Langho Road, adding the police retaliated when the terrorists attacked them with hand grenades.

Talking to newsmen at his office on Monday, the SSP said both the terrorists had blown themselves up when the police besieged them, adding the terrorists had weapons as well as hand grenades. He said a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad had defused the hand grenades, adding a search operation was carried out to clear the aarea.The slain terrorists were identified as Imamuddin and Abdul Hameed, affiliated with a banned religious organisation.

The police had recovered from them copies of international visas, four mobile phones, CNICs besides cards of a religious organisation, said SSP Ghotki.