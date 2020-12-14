Two terrorists, four suspects arrested in separate operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The district police Monday arrested four suspects in two separate search operations and recovered arms and ammunition from their possessions, police confirmed.

The first operation conducted by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Malik Doran Gul Market at Sarband area of tehsil Bara district Khyber. The police arrested two alleged terrorists by recovering two hand-grenades and two 30-bore pistols from their possessions.

The arrested were identified as Asif of district Khyber and Waqas of district Mohmand.

Meanwhile, acting on a tip off, the team of AMJS Police Station intercepted a suspect car and arrested four people allegedly carrying illegal arms and ammunition.

The arrested were identified as Tilawat, Ameer Zeb, Haider Ali and Tahir Ali while police recovered three Kalashnikovs, one pistol and cartridges of different bores.

The cases have been registered against the arrested and further investigation was underway.