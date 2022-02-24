UrduPoint.com

Two Terrorists Gunned Down By Forces In Kulachi IBO

Published February 24, 2022

Two terrorists gunned down by forces in Kulachi IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Security Forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists in Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

The two terrorists killed during intense exchange of fire, were identified as Fazal Rehman alias Khairy, resident of village Luni and Mehran, resident of village Rori, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition which included sub machine guns, hand grenades and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces,target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, it added.

