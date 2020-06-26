Two terrorists held during intelligence based operation

The district police on Friday apprehended two terrorists during an intelligence based operation in jurisdiction of Mattni police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police on Friday apprehended two terrorists during an intelligence based operation in jurisdiction of Mattni police station.

According to police, SP Saddar Division Abdulsalam Khalid received a tip-off about presence of two terrorists in the area of Janay Ghari, Mattni police station, who constituted a team and conducted a successful operation.

The two terrorists were arrested identified Mohammad Shazad alias Abubakr and Alla Din residents of Dara Adam Khel. They were involved in several attacks on police and security forces. During the investigation it was disclosed that both the terrorists were experts in making bombs, IEDs and other explosives.

The police recovered two hand grenades, two pistols and several bullets from their custody and started investigation.