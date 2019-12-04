Two terrorists held from Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) -:A team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Dera Ghazi Khan arrested two terrorists with hand grenades and weapons in an intelligence based operation in Muzaffargarh during early hours of Wednesday.

According to CTD Punjab spokesman,the operation was launched on a credible source information that some terrorists were spotted at Alipur bypass road in the limits of Muzaffargarh civil lines police area and were planning to hit sensitive installations in the district.

The alleged terrorists belonged to a proscribed organization,and were identified as Akhtar Alam and Hussain Ahmad.CTD team recovered three hand grenades,a pistol and cash meant for terror financing from their possession.

Investigation has been launched and important disclosures were expected regarding their network,spokesman of CTD Punjab said.