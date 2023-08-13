Open Menu

Two Terrorists Killed Amid Swift Response To Attack On Military Convoy In Gwadar: ISPR

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Two terrorists killed amid swift response to attack on military convoy in Gwadar: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The security forces on Sunday killed two terrorists in a swift response to the attack made on a military convoy in the morning in Gwadar district.

The terrorists attacked a military convoy in Gwadar at 1000 hours, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the activity, however, due to efficient and swift response, two terrorists were sent to hell with no harm to any military or civil persons, it said.

The ISPR said, "Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country."

