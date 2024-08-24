Open Menu

Two Terrorists Killed During Encounter With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Two terrorists killed during encounter with police

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the police in limits of Wahuva police station in Taunsa Sharif, here on Saturday.

Working on a tip-off, a police team, led by SHO Sadiq Birmani, chased two terrorists who were on a motorcycle, who were allegedly planning to attack a police picket.

The terrorists opened fire on seeing the police.

The police also retaliated by fire, and later found the terrorists dead. SHO Sadiq Birman and another police official Mazmar Nazeer also sustained injuries.

RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan and DPO Syed Ali reached the site later on and appreciated the performance of the police.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Police Police Station SITE

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan