Two terrorists killed during encounter with police

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the police in limits of Wahuva police station in Taunsa Sharif, here on Saturday.

Working on a tip-off, a police team, led by SHO Sadiq Birmani, chased two terrorists who were on a motorcycle, who were allegedly planning to attack a police picket.

The terrorists opened fire on seeing the police.

The police also retaliated by fire, and later found the terrorists dead. SHO Sadiq Birman and another police official Mazmar Nazeer also sustained injuries.

RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan and DPO Syed Ali reached the site later on and appreciated the performance of the police.