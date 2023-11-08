Two terrorists killed, four seriously injured in Ursoon operation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) As many as two terrorists were killed and four seriously injured during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces on Tuesday night in general area Ursoon near Afghan border in Chitral District.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Wednesday, an intense exchange of fire took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists during the operation.

The sanitization of the surrounding areas was being carried out to neutralize any other terrorist found in the area, the ISPR added.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation by security forces, who were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, it said.