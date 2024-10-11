Two Terrorists Killed In 'accomplices' Firing: CTD
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Two terrorists were killed allegedly in the firing of their own accomplices when five militants in two police vans were being shifted from Sahiwal jail in the wake of a threat alert.
According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman, the eliminated militants were the masterminds behind the Dasu Dam attack, and facing life sentence.
Five terrorists were being shifted from Sahiwal jail in two police vans when on Samundri Road when some unidentified terrorists attacked one of the vans to get their accomplices freed from police custody.
As a result of their firing, two terrorists, involved in Dasu dam attack, were killed. They were identified as Muhammad Hussain and Ayaz, the CTD spokesman said. In the assault, Lahore police and CTD personnel remained unhurt. Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI-F Chief condemns attack on Balochistan's Dukki coal mines33 seconds ago
-
Installation of tracker systems in MC vehicles begins21 minutes ago
-
PRA initiates inspections of Lahore restaurants21 minutes ago
-
DC distributes Himmat Card among special persons21 minutes ago
-
PBF lauds PM efforts to terminate five IPPs agreements30 minutes ago
-
Termination of IPP accords marks beginning of broader reforms providing economic relief to public: P ..30 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses aviation standards, passenger services30 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress for awareness on World Mental Health Day30 minutes ago
-
Award distribution ceremony for Gomal Zam Dam documentary competition held30 minutes ago
-
'International Girl Child Day' ceremony held at UoS30 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to provide commodities at affordable prices30 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300-kg substandard food31 minutes ago