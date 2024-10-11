Open Menu

Two Terrorists Killed In 'accomplices' Firing: CTD

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Two terrorists killed in 'accomplices' firing: CTD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Two terrorists were killed allegedly in the firing of their own accomplices when five militants in two police vans were being shifted from Sahiwal jail in the wake of a threat alert.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman, the eliminated militants were the masterminds behind the Dasu Dam attack, and facing life sentence.

Five terrorists were being shifted from Sahiwal jail in two police vans when on Samundri Road when some unidentified terrorists attacked one of the vans to get their accomplices freed from police custody.

As a result of their firing, two terrorists, involved in Dasu dam attack, were killed. They were identified as Muhammad Hussain and Ayaz, the CTD spokesman said. In the assault, Lahore police and CTD personnel remained unhurt. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Attack Militants Police Jail Road Dam Alert Sahiwal Samundri From

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

30 minutes ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

2 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

2 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

2 hours ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

3 hours ago
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

3 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

3 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan