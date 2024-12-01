Two Terrorists Killed In Attack On Police Station
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Terrorists from Fitna Al-khawrij attacked a police station at Chaapri, situated at the inter-province boundary between KP and Punjab in Mianwali district, Esakhail circle, here on Sunday.
According to the Regional Police Office Sargodha, 20 terrorists attacked the Chaapri police station with latest weapons including rocket launchers and hand-grenades.
However, the police showed immense bravery, repulsed the attack and killed two terrorists in an exchange of firing. Two policemen were also injured in the attack.
Inspector General Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwer and the Regional Police Officer Sargodha appreciated the police for bravery and professionalism.
