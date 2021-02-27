UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter With CTD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 08:13 PM

Two terrorists killed in encounter with CTD

Two alleged terrorists belonging to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an encounter with the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in jurisdiction of Patni Police Station, Sukkur, late Friday night

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Two alleged terrorists belonging to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an encounter with the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in jurisdiction of Patni Police Station, Sukkur, late Friday night.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Omar Shahid Hamid, a CTD team along with a Federal intelligence agency on a tip off regarding presence of Noor islam Group TTP South Waziristan terrorists who had entered in Sindh with a plan of terrorist activity.

Following information, the agencies conducted a raid. The terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing to escape the arrest. As a result, two terrorists identified as Wilayat Zaib and Shah Mahmood were killed in an exchange of firing.

Two 9mm pistols and a suicide jacket was recovered from the possession of killed.

The intelligence information confirmed that both the killed terrorists belonged to Noor Islam Group TTP South Waziristan and were involved in number of terrorist activities in South Waziristan and district Shangla, KPK. They exploded a police mobile with a bomb in Shangla in which 5 policemen were martyred. They were also involved in hand grenade attacks on check posts of security agencies in South Waziristan.

DIGP Omar Shahid Hamid said that further information against the killed terrorists was being collected.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Firing Terrorist South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Exchange Police Station Mobile Suicide Sukkur Shangla From

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous appreciates reforms in BOR

41 seconds ago

Only sports activities to be allowed on Karachi Sp ..

1 minute ago

Miyawaki forest is absolute need to cope with envi ..

1 minute ago

Surprise Day celebrates in GB in memory of effecti ..

1 minute ago

'Don't drag institutions into politics'; Sarwar as ..

4 minutes ago

Director British Council, KU VC discuss students, ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.