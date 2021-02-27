Two terrorists killed in encounter with CTD

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Two alleged terrorists belonging to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an encounter with the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in jurisdiction of Patni Police Station, Sukkur, late Friday night.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Omar Shahid Hamid, a CTD team along with a Federal intelligence agency on a tip off regarding presence of Noor islam Group TTP South Waziristan terrorists who had entered in Sindh with a plan of terrorist activity.

Following information, the agencies conducted a raid. The terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing to escape the arrest. As a result, two terrorists identified as Wilayat Zaib and Shah Mahmood were killed in an exchange of firing.

Two 9mm pistols and a suicide jacket was recovered from the possession of killed.

The intelligence information confirmed that both the killed terrorists belonged to Noor Islam Group TTP South Waziristan and were involved in number of terrorist activities in South Waziristan and district Shangla, KPK. They exploded a police mobile with a bomb in Shangla in which 5 policemen were martyred. They were also involved in hand grenade attacks on check posts of security agencies in South Waziristan.

DIGP Omar Shahid Hamid said that further information against the killed terrorists was being collected.